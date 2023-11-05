Actor Aneri Vajani feels proud of the drama queen tag for television artistes

Actor Aneri Vajani asserts that all television actresses should proudly show-off the label of ‘drama queens’ as it’s not for everyone to portray fictional characters with so much swag.

“This debate of TV stories being called regressive, and the leading ladies tagged as drama queens has been on for quite some time now. It’s something to be proud of, as not all can do drama and touch people’s hearts. So, we television actors are queens of our stories and why do we forget that these stories, no matter how much ever they get dramatised, are surely happening somewhere around us in society. So, just bring it on, as all the labels are more than welcome,” says the Beyhadh (2016-20) actor.

Vajani, who completed a decade in the industry, feels that it has been a fun journey. “After 10 shows in 10 years, now the focus can be both OTT and films as well. The show that I recently wrapped up is a TV-web series (Baghin) that is meant for both platforms. It’s a new genre, catering to both sets of audiences and will air simultaneously. That’s more the reason that I have been constantly on shoot to create banks of episodes. I am yet to taste working for a thorough OTT series, something that touches the cult OTT genre.”

Talking about her short reality show stint, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka-2 (2022) and Anupamaa (2020) actor says, “I joined Khatron Ke Khiladi last season because it was a stunt-based show. Otherwise, I am a private person and not comfortable opening up in front of my audiences. I come from a very humble upbringing and can’t have airs just because I am in this industry. I may appear an easy-going person, but I would like to guard privacy and cannot unnecessarily spice-up and fake my life.”

