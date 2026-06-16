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Actor Mimoh Chakraborty on sister Dishani’s engagement: Family is thrilled and emotional

Mimoh Chakraborty shares emotional moments celebrating his sister's engagement, emphasising the importance of family

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 04:21 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to freelance cinematographer Myles Mantzaris in Malibu, California. Speaking to us, her elder brother, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, confirmed the news.

Mimoh, (insets) Dishani with Myles Mantzaris and Mithun Chakraborty

"The family back home is super happy and thrilled. We are still soaking in the good news. Dishani is our kid sister, so it has left us brothers—and, above all, my parents, especially my dad—all emotional and overwhelmed. Such moments make you realise the importance of family bonding. With so much good happening, it’s totally turning out to be our year."

Mimoh shares that he immediately jumped on a call with Dishani to celebrate, eager to welcome his future brother-in-law into the family fold. “We siblings connected on a quick call, and hearing her excited made me feel so content as an older brother. As we talked, I couldn't help but get teary-eyed. It’s just an overwhelming moment for both of us.”

The actor, who plans to visit his sister soon, recalls his own wedding—the first in the Chakraborty family. “When Madalsa and I got married, I remember there was so much happening that it left us all occupied in our heads. I feel that at Dishani’s wedding, after completing our bhai-bhabhi duties, we will just let our hair down to enjoy the day to the fullest. My brother, Namashi (writer/director), is also absolutely thrilled, and soon we will all sit together to finalise things.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Actor Mimoh Chakraborty on sister Dishani’s engagement: Family is thrilled and emotional
Home / HTCity / Actor Mimoh Chakraborty on sister Dishani’s engagement: Family is thrilled and emotional
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