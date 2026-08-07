BLACKPINK 10th Anniversary Announcement Met With Criticism For Access and Eligibility

K-Pop Band BLACKPINK unveiled its 10th anniversary plan through fan platform Weverse. Though the details of the venue and time are yet to be announced, the event is scheduled to happen today, August 8. However, after the announcement by the K-Pop band’s agency, fans were quick to express their frustration and disappointment with the limited access and eligibility guidelines.

BLACKPINK

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The organisers, in the letter, revealed that the exact time and location would be shared with only a select few attendees and that only 40 fans would be invited to the anniversary event. Netizens were quick to express their dismay. Reportedly, fans questioned why the celebrations were limited to only 40 participants and why the applications were only exclusively accepted through Weverse.

Yet another point of discussion online was that of the eligibility criteria. As reported, the letter stated that only fans who had purchased a Weverse membership before July 31 could apply for the anniversary event. Since it was over a year since BLAKCPINK hosted any activity on the fan platform, many of them had chosen not to renew their membership, which has now rendered them ineligible for the anniversary event.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, the initial announcement also mentioned that the attendance of all BLACKPINK members was subject to their availability and respective schedules. However, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, record label YG Entertainment said, “We have confirmed with [individual] labels that all four members will be attending [the meet-and-greet].” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, the initial announcement also mentioned that the attendance of all BLACKPINK members was subject to their availability and respective schedules. However, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, record label YG Entertainment said, “We have confirmed with [individual] labels that all four members will be attending [the meet-and-greet].” {{/usCountry}}

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