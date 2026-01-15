BLACKPINK announces release of their 3rd mini album, Deadline; disappointed fans say ‘we want full album’

On Thursday, BLACKPINK dropped a teaser video on its official platforms featuring a fast-paced title reveal. The clip announced, “BLACKPINK 3rd MINI ALBUM [DEADLINE] 2026.02.27. 12AM (EST) / 1PM (KST).” Notably, the upcoming mini album takes its title from the group’s current world tour, which is scheduled to wrap up on January 26, 2026, at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

After a wait of three years, K-pop group BLACKPINK is finally back with another album. The group teased the release of their third mini album, titled Deadline, following The Album (2020) and Born Pink (2022), leaving fans jumping with excitement.

Fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement. One comment read, “The world is healing.” Another wrote, “Finally, can’t wait for this one.” Another commented, “Trying to be normal about this.” However, some also expressed disappointment, writing, “Mini album? We were expecting a full album.” Another commented, “We’ll be lucky if we get eight songs, probably six. Y’all should be embarrassed that your artistes as soloists can produce more and better songs than YG as a group.” Another wrote, “We all waited so long for this? Full album when, YG?”

Initially, reports suggested that BLACKPINK would make a comeback in May 2025, which was later shifted to November, then December, and now finally to February 2026. YG Entertainment has attributed these delays to quality improvement efforts. Deadline will mark BLACKPINK’s first group release since 2022.

The gap between Born Pink and Deadline was filled with solo activities from all four members. Rosé received Grammy nominations for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT. Meanwhile, Jennie ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her fashion label, ODD ATELIER. Lisa took a major step by starting her own company, LLOUD, while Jisoo focused on balancing acting commitments alongside preparations for her solo music, which included a collaboration single with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. Lisa also recently turned heads at the Golden Globes, marking her first appearance as an award presenter.