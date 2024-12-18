Chappell Roan's emotional Carpool Karaoke with parents goes viral; fans gush ‘wins the internet today’

The popular Carpool Karaoke series, originally hosted by James Corden, now has a festive Christmas special hosted by Zane Lowe, the Apple Music interview show host. The holiday-themed episode features some of pop music's biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Chappell Roan. However, it was a recent viral clip from the episode that truly stole the show, as Roan and her parents were seen joyfully jamming to her hit song Pink Pony Club. Chappell Roan's Carpool Karaoke with parents

In the heartwarming segment, Lowe drove Roan and her parents through rural Missouri in an SUV, decorated with Christmas cheer. As Pink Pony Club played, Roan and her parents sang along, with her mom and dad visibly moved by the lyrics, especially those that reference Roan's Midwestern roots. The genuine emotional reactions quickly resonated with fans, turning the moment into a viral sensation.

After the song ended, Roan's parents shared their touching thoughts about the track's meaning. Her mother, Kara, reflected on the deep emotional connection to the song, saying, “That song… I love singing it with her at her shows. I love it when you can just see the people respond to that song so much.” Kara added, “Even when we’re growing up, we really care about what our parents think of us… I hope that’s something that she always knows, that we love her so much and we could never not be proud of her.”

Her father, Dwight, became visibly emotional, fighting back tears as he spoke about the impact of his daughter’s work. “What she stands for is a lot of hope… but what she has taught me as a father is respect for other people and all people,” Dwight shared. “That’s what I want people to understand, everything that is about her is about loving everybody… and she has taught me that.”

Fans who watched the segment were overwhelmed with emotion at the outpouring of support from Roan's parents, especially considering the backlash Roan occasionally faces from older generations. One viewer expressed their admiration: “I love seeing parents supporting their children and crying over their success because we don’t see it enough, and parental support is so important.” Another fan noted the sweet moment, saying, “The way her dad wiped away his tears throughout the episode and the fact that he knows the lyrics to all her songs is so sweet. He's so proud.❤️‍🩹.” One viewer summed up the feeling perfectly: “Wins the internet today. Period.❤” Another added, “Mom and dad hold hands then dad wipes away a tear and then I cry too.” Roan's overnight success might be rather unrelatable for the most part but this heartwarming video showcases that she's as attached to her family as the rest of us!