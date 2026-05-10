Mumbai Comic Con 2026 kicked off on a high note at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, on Saturday, drawing massive crowds of anime lovers, gamers, comic-book readers and cosplay enthusiasts from across the city. Long queues formed outside the venue from early morning as fans arrived dressed as some of pop culture’s most popular characters.

A multiverse of cosplayers takeover Mumbai Comic con Day one

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cosplay remained one of the biggest highlights on day one, with attendees dressed as Deadpool, Spider-Man, Naruto Uzumaki, Gojo Satoru, Luffy, Tanjiro Kamado, Batman and Harley Quinn, among others. Elaborate anime and gaming-inspired looks dominated the convention floor, with fans stopping cosplayers for photos and videos throughout the day. A cosplay inspired by Godfrey from Elden Ring also emerged as one of the most talked-about looks at the event.

The convention saw packed crowds across gaming zones, anime booths, creator panels and merchandise stalls. The event also featured well-known artists speaking about gaming and voice-over art, including a Solo Leveling session with Japanese voice actor Taito Ban, producer Atsushi Kaneko and Hindi voice actor Rajesh Shukla. Fans gathered in large numbers for the interaction and subsequent meet-and-greet session.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A major crowd-puller was the unveiling of the comic Vvan: Force of the Forest, a folklore-inspired thriller by actors Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar. The film adaptation is set to release in August. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major crowd-puller was the unveiling of the comic Vvan: Force of the Forest, a folklore-inspired thriller by actors Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar. The film adaptation is set to release in August. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Japanese singer Hiroshi Kitadani also delivered a live performance featuring popular anime tracks, including the iconic One Piece opening theme We Are!, with fans singing along during the set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japanese singer Hiroshi Kitadani also delivered a live performance featuring popular anime tracks, including the iconic One Piece opening theme We Are!, with fans singing along during the set. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} International comic creators Ramón K. Pérez, known for The Amazing Spider-Man and Hawkeye, and SWAT Kats creators Yvon Tremblay and Christian Tremblay interacted with fans through panel discussions and meet-and-greet sessions during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} International comic creators Ramón K. Pérez, known for The Amazing Spider-Man and Hawkeye, and SWAT Kats creators Yvon Tremblay and Christian Tremblay interacted with fans through panel discussions and meet-and-greet sessions during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from celebrity sessions and live performances, the event was a treat for fans who got to enjoy live gaming arenas, fan experience zones, live graffiti art, comedy acts and independent creator stalls, keeping attendees engaged through the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from celebrity sessions and live performances, the event was a treat for fans who got to enjoy live gaming arenas, fan experience zones, live graffiti art, comedy acts and independent creator stalls, keeping attendees engaged through the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anime culture clearly dominated several sections of the venue, but superhero franchises, gaming communities and comic-book fans also turned up in large numbers, making day one a success.

Most spotted characters

Fans at Mumbai Comic Con 2026 turned up dressed as a wide mix of anime, superhero, gaming and fantasy characters. Based on event coverage, social media clips and fan posts from day one, some of the most spotted cosplay characters included:

Deadpool, Spider-Man, Naruto Uzumaki, Gojo Satoru, Monkey D. Luffy, Sung Jinwoo, President Loki, Godfrey, Batman, Darth Vader, Tanjiro Kamado, Levi Ackerman, Joker, Harley Quinn, Miles Morales and Stormtrooper, to name a few.

A lot of attendees were also seen doing group cosplays inspired by anime universes like Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and Elden Ring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON