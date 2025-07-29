Aamir Khan, who launched his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, in March, has decided to release his films on the platform. He made the announcement at an event in Mumbai. “This was the reason why I did not give away the rights of my film Sitaare Zameen Par as this plan was in motion. Our plan is to release every film under the Aamir Khan Production banner on YouTube, after they complete the theatrical run. Each movie will be available at a minimal cost of Rs100,” said Aamir, as he spoke about his channel that already has over three lakh subscribers. The content on the channel would be ad-free. Aamir Khan

The actor added, “After Sitaare, films like Lagaan (2001), Taare Zameen Par (2007) and Peepli Live (2010) will be available on the channel. Some timeless classics produced or associated with my father (late filmmaker Tahir Hussain) such as Caravan (1971) and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) will also be available, to offer a rare blend of nostalgia and cinematic heritage.”

The 60-year-old says that he also wants to use the space to promote young and independent filmmakers who struggle to find a theatrical release. “By showcasing their films on the channel, I wish to provide visibility and opportunity to emerging talent. While we will take a nominal fee from the earnings, the idea is to ensure creators benefit directly from their own work,” said Aamir.