Sitaare Zameen Par writer responds if Aamir Khan is an ‘interfering actor’: ‘I heard about these. He remains involved’

Sitaare Zameen Par writer Divy Nidhi Sharma has reacted to a question on if Aamir Khan is an ‘interfering actor’. Speaking with India Today, Divy replied with a no adding that while Aamir "remains involved, there is no interference". Divy worked with Aamir in Sitaare Zameen Par and Laapataa Ladies. Divy Nidhi Sharma and Aamir Khan worked together in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Is Aami Khan an ‘interfering actor’?

Divy was asked if Aamir interfered in the creative process of his writers and director. “Honestly, I had also heard about these things, but after being part of Laapataa Ladies writing team, and now Sitaare Zameen Par, I can assure that while he remains involved, there is no interference. Because I was also on set during the shoot, I can even say from Prasanna's side that there was zero interference. It was perhaps one of the finest experiences of our lives.”

Sitaare Zameen Par writer talks about Aamir

He added that with Aamir, "there was room for discussion and debate". "He does take time to trust, but when it's been built, it's a smooth ride. Even if he has a counterpoint, it never came from Aamir Khan as there was room for discussion and debate, and he was even more than willing to concede. He is one of the few actors who respects the written word. Even if he had to change a comma, he would ask the writer, and not once did he impose himself on the director," added Divy.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, headlined by Aamir, has so far earned ₹164 crore nett in India, as per Sanilk.com. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film released in theatres on June 20 and is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. It is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film features Aamir in the role of a basketball coach, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.