Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on why IPS officers visited his Mumbai home

Actor Aamir Khan recently had several probationary IPS officers as guests at his Mumbai home. On Sunday, videos of three police vehicles escorting a bus carrying IPS officers coming out of the actor's building emerged on social media platforms. An official told news agency PTI that the officers made a courtesy visit to Aamir's residence in Bandra. Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna.

Why IPS officers visited Aamir Khan's home?

An official said that the probationary IPS officers wanted to meet Aamir. "It was a courtesy visit. They are all probationary IPS officers who wanted to meet Aamir Khan," the official said.

A member of the actor's team said, "The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence." The actor has been meeting several batches of IPS officers over the years. After his 1999 film Sarfarosh, lots of IPS trainees want to meet Aamir, the person said.

About Aamir's last film

Fans saw Aamir last in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R S Prasanna. The film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par, it released in theatres on June 20. Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Aamir's Taare Zameen Par released in 2007, starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor.

Aamir's upcoming films

Aamir will also be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie where he plays a bold role named Dahaa. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will also feature Nagarjuna, Shruti Hassan and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. Aamir will also produce Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's next film Lahore 1947. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is produced under Aamir's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.