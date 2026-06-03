Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to get married on July 5; Deets inside

Actors Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt are all set to tie get married! The news comes after over a year after Aamir confirmed his relationship to the media on his 60th birthday in 2025 when he was already dating her for almost a year then. The couple will get married in an intimate ceremony.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for over 2 years now.

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The couple will reportedly get married on July 5 in a private ceremony and not host any grand reception. The couple will instead, host a small signing ceremony to formalise the wedding.

A source told Hauterrfly, “Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present.”

Also Read | Aamir Khan admits he is at peace with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: ‘Ab jaake mai mukammal hua’

Ever since the couple made their relationship official, Gauri has been spotted with Aamir several times. Mother of a seven-year-old son, Gauri has known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to date each other.

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{{^usCountry}} Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid and Ira Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid and Ira Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir Khan on his bonding with Gauri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir Khan on his bonding with Gauri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an earlier interview, Aamir shared that he feels complete with Gauri as his partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier interview, Aamir shared that he feels complete with Gauri as his partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He told Navbharat Times, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told Navbharat Times, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu” {{/usCountry}}

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