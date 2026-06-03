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Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to get married on July 5; Deets inside

Wedding bells are ringing for Aamir Khan for the third time, after a report revealed that he and girlfriend Gauri Spratt are planning to get married in July.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:56 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actors Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt are all set to tie get married! The news comes after over a year after Aamir confirmed his relationship to the media on his 60th birthday in 2025 when he was already dating her for almost a year then. The couple will get married in an intimate ceremony.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for over 2 years now.

The couple will reportedly get married on July 5 in a private ceremony and not host any grand reception. The couple will instead, host a small signing ceremony to formalise the wedding.

A source told Hauterrfly, “Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present.”

Also Read | Aamir Khan admits he is at peace with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: ‘Ab jaake mai mukammal hua’

Ever since the couple made their relationship official, Gauri has been spotted with Aamir several times. Mother of a seven-year-old son, Gauri has known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to date each other.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to get married on July 5; Deets inside
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to get married on July 5; Deets inside
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