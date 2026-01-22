Aamir Khan and GF Gauri Spratt to move in together, actor says: ‘I'm already married to her, whether we formalise…’

On his 60th birthday last year, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan introduced the media to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, after dating for 18 months. Soon an old video of the couple along with Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao from Irfan Pathan’s anniversary party went viral, suggesting that Aamir’s family and Gauri had already become friends. Well, Aamir and Gauri have now been dating for over 2 long years and according to latest reports, they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. The couple are moving in together, into a new house which is reportedly not too far from where the rest of Aamir’s family lives.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan opened up about moving in with Gauri Spratt and stated, “This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness.” Talking about commitment and marriage plans, the actor shared, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”