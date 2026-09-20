Aamna Sharif: Ganpati is still about the modaks, the dance on the roads

Growing up in Mumbai, Ganpati has always been an integral part of Aamna Sharif’s experience of the city. For her, the festival is about faith, family and the way Mumbai comes alive every year. On September 19, the actor visited Lalbaugcha Raja, an experience she describes as particularly personal. “There was something about the faith, warmth and energy around me that left me feeling genuinely grateful and peaceful,” she says. Her connection with Ganpati goes back to childhood, with one of her fondest memories being a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with her parents. “One of my favourite childhood memories is going with my mom and dad to Lalbaugcha Raja,” she recalls. Even today, she enjoys the sense of togetherness the festival brings. “Some of my fondest Ganpati memories are simply seeing Mumbai come alive every year, the celebrations, the warmth and people coming together.”

Ganpati Special: Aamna Sharif visits Lal baugh cha Raja

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Aamna, who is married to producer-filmmaker Amit Kapoor, is yet to bring Bappa home, but hopes to do so someday. “I still haven’t got Bappa home, but would love to someday,” she says. For now, she enjoys both the public festivities and her quieter moments with Bappa. “I’ve come to appreciate both sides of it. The energy of public celebrations, the creativity and devotion behind each pandal installed, and then returning home and celebrating with family. But most I love is my inner connect with Bappa and my alone time with him,” she says.

For Sharif, the childlike excitement of the festival is just as important as its spiritual side. “I feel the life’s best lived are the ones where you never lose your childlike nature. So for me, it’s still about the modaks, the way the city comes alive, the dance on the roads, and all things festive and divine about it,” she says. She has a clear favourite when it comes to the festive treat. “I love modaks, especially the malai kesar ones and the coconut steamed ones. I can literally finish an entire box,” she says. The festivities also give her an excuse to dress up. “I usually love to dress up even on other days, so festivals just give me the opportunity to up the ante and celebrate the spirit of it,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} For Aamna, however, the heart of the festival lies in gratitude rather than asking for specific blessings. “More than asking for anything specific, I am always grateful for whatever I’ve got in life, and my prayer is always for the health, happiness and well-being of my family. With time, I’ve realised that peace of mind and having your loved ones around you are perhaps the biggest blessings one can ask for.” That outlook, she says, comes from her upbringing. “Irrespective of where I come from, my parents have always taught me to celebrate and respect every festival, and I keep that belief alive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Aamna, however, the heart of the festival lies in gratitude rather than asking for specific blessings. “More than asking for anything specific, I am always grateful for whatever I’ve got in life, and my prayer is always for the health, happiness and well-being of my family. With time, I’ve realised that peace of mind and having your loved ones around you are perhaps the biggest blessings one can ask for.” That outlook, she says, comes from her upbringing. “Irrespective of where I come from, my parents have always taught me to celebrate and respect every festival, and I keep that belief alive.” {{/usCountry}}