Abhishek Verma on his first Amarnath Yatra: After 6-7 km, your body starts giving up

Actor Abhishek Verma recently went for his first Amarnath Yatra and he is in awe of the spiritual cleansing the experience gave him. “I am a spiritual person and I go to Vaishno Devi temple twice a year. I have a few friends from Amritsar who go to Amarnath Yatra every year and I had asked them to take me along the next time they go there. I was shooting in Nainital when they got me registered, yet I wasn’t sure if I’d get to go. But things worked out and I went there,” he shares. Abhishek Verma on his first Amarnath Yatra

Verma reached the base camp on July 2 and began his trek to the pilgrimage the next day on a steep stretch. “Physically, I was very drained because it’s a steep climb and a very uneven path. There aren’t just people on the trek but also horses and palkis. There are steps with ice and raasta kachcha hai. When I started as compared to when I returned from the trek, I looked totally different. After 6-7 kilometres, your body starts giving up and you have to take it one step at a time. But jab mahadev bulate hain, aapke pair automatically chalte rehte hain,” he shares, adding that once you see the bhavan, “the whole tiredness vanishes from your mind”. “You forget everything and go into a different zone completely. You feel grateful for the opportunity to get to go there, and I hope I get this chance every year,” he says.

Recalling his experience after reaching the bhavan, the 34-year-old shares, “In the bhavan, aisa bola jata hai ki do pigeon ka joda hai and if you see them, it’s considered very lucky, and I got to see them. At that height, there are no birds, but those two pigeons are there and that is a miracle in itself. I just hope it turns out to be lucky for me.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor insists he was moved by seeing the kindness of people there. “In our normal lives, we prioritise ourselves, but there, everyone is equal and helping each other out. You see so many people there who are just there for giving and that kindness touched me,” he shares, adding that in today’s time, having faith is really important. “In the difficult times, we only say ‘bhagwan bacha le’. So, we should be thankful,” he asserts.