Archer Abhishek Verma: Ramayana and Mahabharata inspired me to learn archery

As Asian Games’ heroes now return to a grand welcome at the Delhi airport with dhols and garlands, they simply feel “overwhelmed” to return back to such celebrations at least that’s how archer Abhishek Verma, who won a silver in men’s compound team feels, “It is surely a great feeling to know that your country is proud of you and your efforts and gameplay is a badge in their honour,” says Verma. Delhi-based archer Abhishek Verma seeks inspiration for his game from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

The Delhiite who has grown up listening to mythological tales of Guru Drona, Arjun and Eklavya felt inspired by them as he shares, “My curiosity towards Ramayana and Mahabharata inspired me to learn archery when I started in 2002. It has been 20 years since then, and even today, it is Arjun from Mahabharata who inspires me. We all grow up listening to the great stories of such fighters and I wanted to be just like them.”

Talking about his win at the 2022 Asian Games, the 34-year-old Hansraj College (Delhi University) graduate shares, “In that winning moment, it was like as if I was aiming for the machli ki aankh, that has been my aim ever since 2014 Games, and in the coming years, I know I only need to work on how to aim better for that centre.”

Verma, who currently works as an Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Delhi only plans to look forward from here as there’s no stopping for him. “All this is only supposed to be a two day celebration, after which, I’d be back to my everyday life. I am now gearing up for the Asian Championship and the European Cup which are only a month away, even National Games are in order and for me, be it a national or an international championship, the prep is just the same which is why I’d be treating them with the same concentration and effort as required making the country to be proud.”

