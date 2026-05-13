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Actor Aashiesh Sharrma's debut film completes its festival run after a years-long wait, releasing on Indian platform

Aashiesh Sharrma's Khejdi, now releasing in India, showcases his journey in portraying a transgender character. Emphasising on emotional and rooted storytelling

Updated on: May 13, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Aashiesh Sharrma ventured into cinema with his debut independent feature film, Khejdi, which is finally getting its India release after its run at international film festivals since 2018.

Actor Aashiesh Sharrma(instagram)

Sharing with us the reason for delay in the release, he says, “The film was screened at 20 international film festivals during initial years and also won in different categories during this time. After that, it was theatrically released in Thailand and other South East Asian countries. Now that all its festival runs have been completed, it got an OTT release here. The best part is that the film, after all these years, still has its emotional and rooted storytelling intact."

He notes that the role came at a point where he was "consciously moving towards stories that feel rooted in society. Playing a transgender for me was to unlearn earlier performances. To achieve the character's natural grace and fluidity, I decided to train in Kathak for months. The transformation was extensive: a six-month-long process to lose weight and soften his physicality.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Actor Aashiesh Sharrma's debut film completes its festival run after a years-long wait, releasing on Indian platform
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Actor Aashiesh Sharrma's debut film completes its festival run after a years-long wait, releasing on Indian platform
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