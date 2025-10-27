Actor Aham Sharma on connection to Chhath: The festival binds us to our roots

For actor Aham Sharma, Chhath is more than just a festival; “It's a soul-stirring occasion deeply rooted in my childhood. Growing up in North India and being from Bihar, this festival wasn't just another ritual; it’s our identity," shares Aham, best remembered for his role of Karna in Mahabharata. (2014). Actor Aham Sharma

The actor seen in the film, 1962 My Country Land, emphasises the festival's power, saying, "Chhath binds us to our roots, to nature, and to each other." Despite his hectic acting schedule, certain traditions from his childhood remain indelible. Aham recalls, "From a very young age, I remember joining my mother at the riverbank: standing in the early dawn, offering to the rising Sun, bathing in the Ganges or whichever river or pond near home—that feeling of purity, surrender, and hope."

Although his current lifestyle may not allow him to personally observe every step, the soul of the traditions remains with him. He continues, "Those traditions remain in me: the ritual bath, the offering, the songs, the earnest waiting at the river-edge."

When it comes to festival delicacies, there's one item the actor always craves: the pakwan made during Chhath. "As a child, I simply relished it as a treat," he says. However, his appreciation has grown over the years. "As I grew up, I learned what goes behind it: the wheat dough, the jaggery, the ghee, the shaping, the frying—all with the intent of offering it to the Sun-God, as prasād, as thanks. "Now, whenever I taste it away from home, it brings me straight back to that riverbank, the early morning air, the chorus of folk songs," he shares.

Being home for all the festivals remains a challenge, “My schedule is quite hectic and usually takes me away from home. What I do is stay connected: I ensure my relatives and family include me via video calls during the rituals, I ask them to keep me part of the puja-moment, I try to join the Araghya virtually. While I know that it's not a true substitute, this connection helps me feel close to everyone, remain part of the celebration, and honour the faith and the memory of my mother."

Aham cherishes his visit: "I made sure to soak in every moment, visiting relatives, meeting friends, performing the rituals as part of the family. It’s been tough to be away, but I’m grateful for those memories and hold them close," he reflects.

Regarding his professional commitments, Aham Sharma has an exciting lineup. “Currently, fans can see me playing a pivotal role in the show, Sampoorna. Also, a few films will soon go on the floor."