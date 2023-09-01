Amit Sadh embarks on a month-long bike trip from Mumbai to Leh: I have a knack of putting myself in danger

On a humid afternoon with clouds playing hide and seek, actor Amit Sadh joined HT City on his bike as he completed the first phase of his month-long biking trip -- Motorcycles Saved My Life -- that he has embarked on from Mumbai to Leh. Actor Amit Sadh is a bike enthusiast and adventurer. (Dhruv Sethi/HT)

Stating that he has put his lifetime of experience into preparing for something this big, the actor confesses that the journey so far has not at all been easy. “On the very first day, after being on the bike for over 10 hours, I started questioning myself, ‘Why am I doing it?’ My mind was completely exhausted. I was thinking about being at home with my dog, enjoying. But then passed a beautiful canal. The breeze, the sunset, a nice terrain to ride... and I got answers to all the doubts and questions in my head,” says Sadh, who left from Mumbai on August 25 and has already crossed Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Delhi and Chandigarh.

TRYST WITH DANGER

While biking trips may be fun and adventure for many, it’s pure passion for Sadh. And he shares encountering several life-threatening situations owing to his passion. “I have a knack of putting myself in danger,” he says, before narrating an incident where he consciously chose an extremely dangerous trail.

“I was on my way to Manali and for that, one has to cross Chang La. At that time, it was fully covered with snow and the temperature was minus 17 degrees. Nobody travels on that route during that time. My friend, who was accompanying me, suggested to go back to Leh and go through another route,” recalls Sadh, adding that it was him who insisted on taking that dangerous path.

“As soon as we left, my bike slipped, and then my friend’s bike slipped followed by a puncture. As a result, we had to stay for a night there because the vehicle could not get fixed. But thankfully, the locals there helped us and we could moved out of the place the next morning,” he recounts.

FOR THE LOVE OF BIKE RIDES

Unlike most people who like to indulge in leisure activities during their free time, Sadh loved to got for a ride on his bike. “That’s what I do whenever I am free. When I am in mountains, I hike for 15-20 kms as that’s my leisure time activity... That’s how much I love bike riding. It’s also my way to connect back with life,” he tells us, and quips, “I’ve not even finished this trip and have already planned my next one.”

In fact, the actor says that for him, bike riding has always been a way to challenge himself. “If I give up on drop of a hat or when things become challenging, there’s a problem with my personality. I like to live on the edge and that’s what made me an actor also,” mentions Sadh, asserting that even in his films, he tries to “keep the action parts as real as possible and perform it myself”.

But no matter how emotional and passionate Sadh is about bikes, he doesn’t let that take over the discipline needed for trips such as these. Having been to California Riding School to learn how to ride on tracks, Sadh shares, “I’m trained in this so it’s also about testing my skills. Not just that, I’ve been to schools around the world to learn how to ride on mud, in snow etc. So, while the reason for riding can be emotional, when I am on the bike, I keep my emotions in check, and execute with discipline, knowledge and instincts to minimise the risk.”

LEARNING AND GROWING

Reflecting on all the biking expeditions he has been on so far, Sadh says these experiences of riding through different terrains and meeting new people have made him the person he is today.

Giving a recent example, he tells us, “On my way to Delhi this time, I met a truck driver at a dhaaba and he told me about his life and I told him about what I’m doing. For me, more than anything, these experiences that keep me grounded. They make me fall in love with everything around me. They teach me discipline, resilience. I’m a product of all these experiences.”

Interestingly, this process to shape his personality through adventurous activities started at a very young age. “I was hardly five when I found myself inclined towards adventure sports. I was a pretty decent rock climber and a mountaineer. I’ve got military training, too. I’ve played sports and on top of that, I always had it in me to do these things, which many people can’t. I’ve been doing bike riding for more than 25 years now,” he shares.

FROM THE RIDE DIARIES

Longest ride so far: This one - travelling from Mumbai to Leh Ladakh over a period of one month

Most dangerous trip so far: One in 2017 where I got stuck in Chang La

One tip to first time bikers: Train as much as you can. Learn about your bike before you go on a trip

One trail you’d recommend to beginners: Start with places around you within 100-200 kms

Next destination: Mongolia

Most memorable trip: Every trip to Ladakh

Longest distance covered in a day: First day of this trip as I rode the bike for 10 hours

One thing you avoid during long trips: Travelling for more than 200-300 kms a day

