Actor Angad Bedi: Films down South have both style and performance

He is all set to make his foray in the Telugu film industry with the film Hi Nanna and actor Angad Bedi admits the prospect leaves one “vulnerable, unsure and uncertain”. “Those are the times when you need very good handling from your filmmaker. And I was handled very well by Shouryuv (the film’s director). We both had a similar kind of nervous energy and we understood each other,” he says.

Bedi shares that acting in southern-language films was always on his mind. “I’m happy I got an opportunity to do so because the storytelling is magnificent. The people are lovely, professional and the market is very big. I enjoy the fact that films down South show style and performance together,” explains the 40-year-old.

The actor, known for Ghoomer, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), wants to work across the genre spectrum. “Our main job is to connect with the audience through our performance. I know I can do action well, so I felt that for me, romantic dramas are a tougher choice. I would like to explore that further,” says Bedi.

The actor won a gold medal recently in the 400m race at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship. Talking about that, he shares, “Sport exposes us to so many emotions. You learn about success and failure, coming back, teamwork and so on. I feel that all these emotions teach you discipline, hard work, and how to keep the fire burning within yourself.”

Ahead of his Telugu debut, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Bedi hopes for a memorable outing for the film. “I just want people to stay with Hi Nanna for a little bit longer, until the year-end at least. Dunki and Salaar are very big films that will come right after. I feel that if people saw my work, they will hopefully take my character home with them,” he ends

