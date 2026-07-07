Actor Bhagyashree addresses viral Varanasi lassi reel debate: What you eat or drink is a personal choice

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip surfaced online showing the actor holding a glass of traditional Banarasi lassi, only to allegedly set it aside once the cameras stopped rolling. Viral posts claimed she refused to consume the drink, citing concerns about “sugar and fat,” sparking a heated online debate about the authenticity of celebrity gimmick.

Actor Bhagyashree

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Addressing the controversy, Bhagyashree terms the narrative as “funny,” clarifying that her frustration on set had nothing to do with the drink itself. “I was actually upset with my cameraman for not getting the shot right the first time,” she explains. “I was genuinely looking forward to tasting that chilled lassi on such a scorching hot day.”

Regarding the speculation about her dietary choices, she adds, “Whether someone wants to eat or drink something is a personal decision. While I am not diabetic, everyone is entitled to their dietary reservations. For someone with diabetes, a sweetened lassi may not be the right choice. In today’s time, we are all advised to practice moderation—so what is the harm in being cautious?”

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{{^usCountry}} Dismissing the claims that she used the lassi merely as a prop, she shares the effort was put into finding the right location. “There are countless shops in Banaras using the name ‘Pahalwan Lassi,’ which can be quite confusing. Before filming, I made it a point to visit six different shops to identify which one was genuinely the oldest and most authentic and shoot there. Let people know about the real shop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dismissing the claims that she used the lassi merely as a prop, she shares the effort was put into finding the right location. “There are countless shops in Banaras using the name ‘Pahalwan Lassi,’ which can be quite confusing. Before filming, I made it a point to visit six different shops to identify which one was genuinely the oldest and most authentic and shoot there. Let people know about the real shop.” {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the trolls directly, she expresses disappointment with negativity coming her way. “It saddens me that some people would rather spend time creating negativity than appreciating something beautiful. Instead of celebrating our food, culture, and traditions, they choose to focus on baseless speculation. I feel sorry for them; they have missed the very essence of the experience.”



On creating content as an avid traveller, she says: “I use my videos as a way to stay connected with my followers while inspiring them to embrace a healthier lifestyle. I think they resonate because they’re simple, practical, and easy to follow at home. Most of the tips I share aren’t complicated or trendy; they’re things many of us probably heard from our grandparents growing up—timeless habits that genuinely contribute to better health and well-being,"

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