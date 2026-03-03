Actor Esha Gupta shares what happened at Abu Dhabi airport, hotels amid Middle East conflict; take a look

Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was strength of a country which is UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following are the stories that we heard first hand from the people we met later in our hotel that night..”

It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Sunday). By 1 pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home.

Later, she posted a heartfelt note describing the chaos at Abu Dhabi airport and the kindness she witnessed from those around her. “Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly god’s blessing to be safe!

On March 1, Esha shared an update on her Instagram story, reassuring her followers. “To everyone checking in and messaging, I’m sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us,” she wrote.

Actor Esha Gupta has safely returned to India after being caught in Abu Dhabi amid the intensifying conflict in the Middle East. The actor, who was in the UAE when missile attacks disrupted air travel, took to social media to share a detailed account of what she witnessed.

“They had buses ready for transfers by 9 pm…” Esha revealed what actually went down on ground ad missiles occuspied the sky. She said, “First, they gave all the passengers possible cash for food at the airport. Of course, everyone had to wait to get their luggage and for the authorities to sort things. But after a few hours, each and every passenger had to be in a queue and they were all given accommodation at all the available hotels in Abu Dhabi. By 9 pm that night, they had buses ready for transfers to different hotels across the city and island. The government before it was out in media had ordered all the hotels to provide for stay and food to the stranded passengers. Again, this did not mean that they had strangers stuck in rooms, but they made sure only families or friends were together. We all were getting notifications alarms on our phones by the MOI of UAE to seek shelter. We also were getting reassurance alerts when situation seemed calm to them. We also were getting reassurance alerts when situation seemed calm to them.”

“No shortage of service anywhere…” She further wrote, “The hotels management I saw, in the same clothes as last night, still working still active and taking care of everything, answering to the questions what they were unaware of as well to the best of their ability. The delivery men (Careem) were still out there delivering. There was no shortage of any service anywhere. The lobby was full of people, including us due to the security alert, scared, but no chaos. The hotel security kept reassuring everyone.

Not once did we see the people, all scared internally but no one created stress, we all were in this together. Etihad had sent us all mail/messages for rebooking or refunds.”

Esha said she and others were determined to return home as soon as possible. “We kept calling the airline in the hope to be on the next flight home, did not matter the city till we can land back in our own country. The ground staff on calls of the said airline were the most helpful and again, very calm, we had reached the airport much before so were lucky enough to be on the first commercial flight of Etihad which flew to Delhi yesterday afternoon. The airport was not fully functional, yet, the staff was ready to help in every way, with answers even they did not know yet. All this shows just the backbone of a country and its strength, they took action when needed, no blaming anyone, just strong decisions. Thank you to everyone who helped and are helping people of the world to get back to their home. Your country is truly special.”

Esha concluded her message with gratitude: “Thank you for our government for providing its citizens with reassurance and working towards getting us all back. Thank you to UAE government in working in solidarity with every country for the citizens of the world! Radhe Radhe.”

Through her account, Esha Gupta highlighted not just her relief at being safe but also her admiration for the efficiency, unity, and humanity shown by those who helped her and countless others through an incredibly tense moment.