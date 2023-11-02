Actor Ipshita Chakraborty says her play in the UAE postponed due to Isreal-Palestine crisis

Actor Ipshita Chakraborty Singh says she will continue to look for content-oriented projects, irrespective of the role length.

“It’s a difficult and unpredictable profession. That’s why the need for another medium to fall back on is prevalent today among the new lot of actors. I, too, keep up with my theatre shows.”

“After having played some beautiful characters, how can I just take up anything? Being an NSD graduate and having a theatre background I always have and will look for content-oriented projects, irrespective of the length of the role,” says Bhonsle (2018) and Chhappak (2020) actor.

Chakraborty’s play that was supposed to be staged at Sharjah Art Foundation Festival in UAE this month has been postponed due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. The theatre group that she runs along with her actor-husband Ajeet Singh was going to perform at the fest. “We were all set to present our play Hunkaro in November at the UAE festival but due to the ongoing crisis, things have been put on hold till January. It feels strange as we were all ready to perform for an international audience and all the planning has gone for a toss.”

“Though theatre is the most organised medium followed by OTT but in this case, we can’t help it. When things are not in your hand it’s better to go with the flow.”

Last seen in the film Dvand (2023), Chakraborty feels it makes her exceptionally happy when her work gets a timely release. “Kaam mil jaye ek baat hai, par woh ban ke release ho, audience tak jaye woh asli jeet hai . I am waiting for my film Sector 36 to be out soon, but I think it will be pushed for next year. It’s based on true events and the role I play is quite close to my liking,” she concludes.

