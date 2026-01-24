Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai for firing at residential buildings in Mumbai; everything to know

Actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in Andheri, according to Mumbai Police. Kamaal R Khan

Incident details According to the Oshiwara police, the firing took place on January 18 at Nalanda Society in Andheri (West), where writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra and model Prateek Baid reside. Two bullets were recovered — one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor of the building.

Investigators initially struggled to trace the source of the shots, as CCTV footage from the area yielded no clues. Forensic analysis later indicated that the bullets may have been fired from a nearby bungalow owned by Kamaal, officials said.

KRK’s statement and police action Kamaal was detained for questioning on Friday night and later arrested after allegedly admitting to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm. He reportedly told police that he had been cleaning his weapon and fired to “test its functionality”.

In his statement, Kamaal claimed he aimed toward a mangrove patch in front of his home, assuming the area to be safe. He further told investigators that strong winds may have deflected the bullets, causing them to strike the nearby residential building.

Police have registered a case against Khan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. He is currently in custody while the investigation continues to determine whether the firing was accidental or deliberate.