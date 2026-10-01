Actor Rahul Raj Singh on being acquitted by Bombay HC in Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case: After learning I have been acquitted, I went numb

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday acquitted actor-producer Rahul Raj Singh in the 2016 suicide case of television actor Pratyusha Banerjee, granting him relief at the pre-trial stage.

Actor Rahul Raj Singh was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the 2016 suicide case of Pratyusha Banerjee

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to us on the verdict, actor Rahul Raj Singh shared, “I was very much there at the court listening to the verdict. Seriously after learning I have been acquitted I went numb. It took 10 long years. I felt God is there, very much there around me blessing me. The order of the copy is yet to reach me but I can surely say I am at peace.”

Earlier, the Bombay High Court granted her then-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, anticipatory bail in July 2016, after he was booked on charges of abetting the suicide of actor Pratyusha Banerjee. A bench of Justice Shivkumar Dige relied significantly on the couple’s final telephonic conversation, recorded on April 1, 2016, shortly before Banerjee’s death. The court observed that the transcript showed Singh trying to dissuade Banerjee from taking an extreme step. He also told her that he had turned his car around and was on his way to meet her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}