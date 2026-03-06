Actor Sai Deodhar Anand rekindles her childhood dream: A brush with destiny

Actor Sai Deodhar Anand describes her current journey with painting as, "A long-awaited pursuit, a dream left to be fulfilled as a child.” Actor Sai Deodhar Anand, (insets) with husband-actor Shakti Anand and during painting session,

On taking up painting, she says, “For any actor, the time spent waiting for a project to start or a new role to materialise is the most testing period. It is an unpredictable field, and intervals between work are difficult. I believe that is the best time to do something constructive or something that keeps you happy instead of sitting and contemplating. That’s how I decided to rekindle my passion for painting.”

Recounting her connection with the art, she adds, “I remember my parents taking me to painting exhibitions as a kid. There was a time I wanted to take up fine arts, but that dream was left unfulfilled. Then, through my daughter, I got to revisit those painting days so you can say it's a 'brush' with destiny.”

“While I don't consider myself very good, I continue to try, thanks to my spiritual side and the mantras I chant while I paint. My husband and daughter’s encouragement—'You are doing well, go ahead and paint more'—gave me the boost I needed. I am now on my fifth painting, and you never know; after Sai Baba, perhaps Ram ji will adorn my canvas next,” she says.

The artistic journey for the actor began with her first painting being on Maa Durga. She continues, “Yes, that was my first canvas before I moved on to deities like Krishna, Ganpati, and Shiv. The latest is a portrait of Sai Baba, as I am his ardent devotee. Although my skill level is far from exhibition-ready, the reception it received on Instagram overwhelmed me. While my family has always been my cheerleader, praise coming from the public means a lot. For now, my paintings are proudly placed on a wall in my mandir (temple) .”

The actor will soon be seen in another television daily after recently wrapping up her work on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in July last year.