Actor Sanjay Kapoor on his confident 'second innings' and daughter Shanaya's debut: I cried when I saw her on screen

​Actor Sanjay Kapoor has been enjoying his second innings, having marked 30 years in the industry and turning 60 last week (October 17). Calling this “the best phase” of his career, he tells us: “Today, makers believe in me, saying ‘Sanjay yeh role kar lega’. That’s my achievement in this milestone year.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

This also coincides with the year his daughter, Shanaya Kapoor (25), made her debut, which Sanjay calls part of “the universe’s plan”. But he admits that her journey hasn’t been easy: “I never tag my early days as a struggle, but felt really overwhelmed when her first film got shelved after a big announcement.” Shanaya was originally supposed to debut in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, which was announced in 2022 but was later shelved.

He adds, “It was very tough for Shanaya. Jo film aani thi woh ruk gayi, phir doosri film mein bhi kuch delay hua. I felt bad seeing her struggle.” Her second project, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, was delayed before releasing in July. But finally seeing her debut was an emotional moment for Sanjay: “When I saw her onscreen, she was beyond my expectations. I just cried. Her hard work shows on screen. I am proud of her.”



Sanjay also reflects on the old perception that he was under pressure due to having successful siblings. “I find it funny how easily people used to build a perception that we brothers might be carrying competitive baggage back home, but it was never so. In fact, we thrived on each other’s success. I have always felt genuinely cared for, and that is important for any youngster who is going to foray into films.”

​On his initial success, Sanjay quickly adds that he never considered it a late debut. "See, there are things beyond our control. It happened when it was destined, just like today, when things turn around after Lust Stories and working with Dibakar Banerjee. I don't look for any validation anymore. With the rise of OTT, everything is in its place."