Actor Shafaq Naaz on keeping her marriage to Zeeshan under wraps: We both knew it was high time to spill the beans

Actor Shafaq Naaz took her fans by surprise last month as she revealed being married to Muscat-based businessman Zeeshan since late 2024. Sharing why they decided to keep the news private for this long, Shafaq shares, “When we decided to take our life forward, a lot of chaos happened and it was then that we decided to just quietly take that big step.”



Reflecting on the decision to keep the news private, Shafaq shares, “You completely surprised your fans by announcing that you’ve been happily married to Zeeshan for one and a half years now! I believe in our lives everything has a fixed time to happen and it was supposed to happen. Hamari shaadi October 31, 2024 ko likhi thhi toh bas hui. We have been in a long distance relationship. And as we were done with this long distance relationship so getting married was the best solution.” Shafaq Naaz and Zeeshan

The timing of the announcement was also influenced by a challenging health battle that followed shortly after their nuptials. "Didnt announce till one and half year of my wedding due to my health issue just after my marraige. I had knee surgery at that time and we both were dealing back to back with a difficult time. I just started walking in September without support. And we felt that was not the time to talk about marriage and all. Also to be honest i liked that little secret of ours and liking the peace of no one knowing (laughs). But then we both knew it was high time to spill the beans."



The couple opted for an intimate union rather than the pressure of a grand spectacle. "Why wait for a moment, bring 50 people together and do a number of things for them, do logo ki shadi eventually dedh sau logo ki ho jaati hain. We never wanted this type of wedding," she explains.

Now that the news is out, the actor is overwhelmed by the warm reception. “Getting married is a new chapter of my life and since the day the people who love us and care for us got to know about us both having received only love and blessing.”

For Shafaq, the union represents a long-awaited sense of companionship. “For the last 10 years I have been living alone, coming home from work to no one was something I didn't like at all. I wanted someone in my life to share a meal, talk a moment and just sit and chat, be with each other, discuss work. He actually gives me good advice. I have craved for this and marriage brings this beautiful bond alive, it’s magical. I can't imagine life without Zeeshan.”

Looking ahead, the actor is confident about balancing her career and personal life. "Muscat is not that far from Mumbai and it’s possible to manage work and personal life. Zeeshan understands my work. For now my focus is my husband, our marriage and soon I will also get back to work in full throttle as my injury is healed and I have my personal life in place. In a way surgery gave me that break to fulfil the time required by a couple into a new marriage. We were able to be together and just chill and relax."