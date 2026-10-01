Actor Sunny Singh on his Punjabi film debut: I’ll work in both Hindi and Punjabi industries

Actor Sunny Singh is set to venture into Punjabi cinema with his upcoming debut, a sports drama based on our national game, Kabaddi. When asked what made him wait for so long before making his debut, he sad, “Script matters, whatever industry it is.”

Actor Sunny Singh

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With Bollywood films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Adipurush (2023) behind him, Sunny explains that the shift to Punjabi industry was a calculated move . “It wasn’t impulsive, but rather a search for substance. Being a Punjabi, I was always keen to venture into the regional film industry, but I was waiting for ek aisi kahani joh maine ki na ho. When Thaapi came along, the click was instant. I have known the writer-director, Jagdeep Warring, and I really like his writing. I didn’t take much time; in all these years, it was time I said a yes in 10–15 minutes,” he shared.

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{{^usCountry}} Stepping away from the romantic comedies that largely define his Bollywood career, Sunny reveals that his debut in the Punjabi space is a project he has been ‘eagerly anticipating.’ “Firstly, I haven’t attempted a sports drama yet in my career, and light-fun films toh ho rahi thhi, but this was serious business. I could visualise my character in the story, so here I am,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stepping away from the romantic comedies that largely define his Bollywood career, Sunny reveals that his debut in the Punjabi space is a project he has been ‘eagerly anticipating.’ “Firstly, I haven’t attempted a sports drama yet in my career, and light-fun films toh ho rahi thhi, but this was serious business. I could visualise my character in the story, so here I am,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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With his regional debut officially on the cards, Sunny confirms that he isn’t abandoning his Bollywood roots. “I will work in both industries. Hindi films are where I started, and I feel I have much to explore there. Parallelly, it will happen,” he mentioned.

He will be seen sharing the screen with Neeru Bajwa. On his experience acting with her, Sunny said, “She is a good performer and a very known face in the space, with many hits to her credit. So, it was the first of its kind for me.”

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