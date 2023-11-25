Adah Sharma on reports of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house: Let people keep guessing, I will take time to confirm

Recently, there were rumours about actor Adah Sharma buying late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Mumbai. Addressing the reports, she says, “My house is my temple, I wouldn’t want every tabloid and phone splashing things about where I am living. I have always lived in Pallai in my father’s house, since childhood,” adding, “Even if I decide to move, this is not how I am going to announce the news. I would like to share it in my own way. Where you live, your house, your home, is something very personal to me. Let people keep guessing, I will take my time to confirm the reports. Right now, my focus is to live in people’s hearts, and even in the future.”

adah sharma on buying sushant singh rajput's house

Do these rumours and reports bother her or ever feel too much intruding? “I have a personal choice to share with everyone. I can tell my fans whenever I want. I don’t feel uncomfortable due to any rumours. The rumours and everything is a part of my life as an actor. I don’t take it as a privacy invasion or anything, of course fans hain toh unhe jaanne ki utsukta hoti hogi. They want to know our favourite colour, food, etc,” the 31-year-old answers.

“But, I am a very private person and I am very good at keeping things. No one didn’t even know when I was shooting for The Kerala Story. Mujhe agar koi call bhi karta hai when I’m shooting, I don’t tell them anything about my project, I give vague answers. When projects are about to release, only then I talk about them to anyone. When you are ready to settle with something, then only you should talk about it, that’s what I believe in,” shares Sharma, who is gearing up for her second action project Bastar, after Commando.

“I like doing action, Commando was more of manual fight scenes, but my next has the war vibe, I am using so many guns in that. The whole Kerala Story team is back again for this one. Everyone has been super busy with its shoot, that’s why I haven’t been able to go anywhere I am invited, no parties, no festivals, nothing,” Sharma wraps up.