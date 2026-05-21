Adhyayan Suman says he’s ‘More alive than ever,’ Reveals return of 90s comedy daily Dekh Bhai Dekh

Actor Adhyayan S Suman emphatically proclaims he is “more alive than I have ever been alive in my life” to counter recent, false reports of his death. This statement comes as Adhyayan announces projects, including the "planned revival of the iconic 90s comedy, Dekh Bhai Dekh."

Actor Adhyayan Suman, inset (Shekhar Suman)

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Speaking to us he confirms that the comedy series is "next in the making, and creates the way we want to. Dekh Bhai Dekh was a comedy cult and to bring it back is one of my dreams. And this is happening very soon if course with Shekhar (Suman) ji," as part of his ongoing commitment to developing content on his own terms beginning with Shekhar Tonite.

The actor attributes the spread of death rumours to his professional habit of staying “down at work” and being “off social media till late,” which meant “jab mein dikhta nahin hoon so someone or the other spreads whatever they feel like.” Having recently returned to social media, he shared: “Now I have something to talk about.” He addressed his general absence, noting: “It has been a year since Heeramandi released, and people are always Yeh Chala Kaha Jataa hain. I don't go to events and I am down at work so out of sight invites trolls.”

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{{^usCountry}} This phase, he explains, is driven by a “transition as a creator that was long due and finally happening.” He asserted, “This should be my year. A lot is happening and I am winning very quietly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This phase, he explains, is driven by a “transition as a creator that was long due and finally happening.” He asserted, “This should be my year. A lot is happening and I am winning very quietly.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With many firsts, Adhyayan is also set to debut as a director this year with a “big romantic film that is completed and will be out this year itself.” He confirmed, “This project will also feature me as an actor as well. I prefer not to harp about what is in store until I am fully prepared." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With many firsts, Adhyayan is also set to debut as a director this year with a “big romantic film that is completed and will be out this year itself.” He confirmed, “This project will also feature me as an actor as well. I prefer not to harp about what is in store until I am fully prepared." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adhyayan also shared that he chose an “alternate route” in his career, rejecting the pervasive advice that “party mein jaoge toh star bann jaoge.” Having faced significant trolling, he says he learned early to “develop a thick skin or you will actually die and no faceless man spreading rumours about me can judge my worth." He added that while the industry "doesn't work on nepotism any more," he acknowledged that "navigating existing groups remains difficult, that’s the way it is.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhyayan also shared that he chose an “alternate route” in his career, rejecting the pervasive advice that “party mein jaoge toh star bann jaoge.” Having faced significant trolling, he says he learned early to “develop a thick skin or you will actually die and no faceless man spreading rumours about me can judge my worth." He added that while the industry "doesn't work on nepotism any more," he acknowledged that "navigating existing groups remains difficult, that’s the way it is.” {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond his personal projects, Adhyayan is championing the return of his father Shekhar Suman’s popular talk show, Movers and Shakers. The idea was born from a feeling that Millennials missed the show, a sentiment that encouraged his father to do a stint on Bigg Boss 16, confirming that "people want him to be back."

He notes that this revival, which has been four months in the making with "meticulously planning and thinking," is a deeply personal mission: “Shekhar ji ka ka vanvaas khatam ho raha dekha jaye toh... now I want him to get his throne back as a son.”

The new version is being brought back “on our terms and conditions,” with Adhyayan taking the directorial reins. He candidly noted that Zamana badal gya hain, explaining, “Meaning creativity has gone down the train and I direct him the way I want to.” They chose YouTube because Adhyayan wanted to “create something of our own,” avoiding entities whose "only point is to control the IP" and who "have no idea about how content is supposed to be." The team has been filming episodes and working on promos, sometimes “by 2 in the morning,” for a show slated to release weekly with 30 to 44 episodes in store.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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