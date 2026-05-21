...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Adhyayan Suman says he’s ‘More alive than ever,’ Reveals return of 90s comedy daily Dekh Bhai Dekh

Actor Adhyayan S Suman refutes death rumors, revealing upcoming projects including a revival of Dekh Bhai Dekh and his directorial debut

Updated on: May 21, 2026 02:58 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
Advertisement

Actor Adhyayan S Suman emphatically proclaims he is “more alive than I have ever been alive in my life” to counter recent, false reports of his death. This statement comes as Adhyayan announces projects, including the "planned revival of the iconic 90s comedy, Dekh Bhai Dekh."

Actor Adhyayan Suman, inset (Shekhar Suman)

Speaking to us he confirms that the comedy series is "next in the making, and creates the way we want to. Dekh Bhai Dekh was a comedy cult and to bring it back is one of my dreams. And this is happening very soon if course with Shekhar (Suman) ji," as part of his ongoing commitment to developing content on his own terms beginning with Shekhar Tonite.

The actor attributes the spread of death rumours to his professional habit of staying “down at work” and being “off social media till late,” which meant “jab mein dikhta nahin hoon so someone or the other spreads whatever they feel like.” Having recently returned to social media, he shared: “Now I have something to talk about.” He addressed his general absence, noting: “It has been a year since Heeramandi released, and people are always Yeh Chala Kaha Jataa hain. I don't go to events and I am down at work so out of sight invites trolls.”

Beyond his personal projects, Adhyayan is championing the return of his father Shekhar Suman’s popular talk show, Movers and Shakers. The idea was born from a feeling that Millennials missed the show, a sentiment that encouraged his father to do a stint on Bigg Boss 16, confirming that "people want him to be back."

He notes that this revival, which has been four months in the making with "meticulously planning and thinking," is a deeply personal mission: “Shekhar ji ka ka vanvaas khatam ho raha dekha jaye toh... now I want him to get his throne back as a son.”

The new version is being brought back “on our terms and conditions,” with Adhyayan taking the directorial reins. He candidly noted that Zamana badal gya hain, explaining, “Meaning creativity has gone down the train and I direct him the way I want to.” They chose YouTube because Adhyayan wanted to “create something of our own,” avoiding entities whose "only point is to control the IP" and who "have no idea about how content is supposed to be." The team has been filming episodes and working on promos, sometimes “by 2 in the morning,” for a show slated to release weekly with 30 to 44 episodes in store.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

entertainment htcity
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Adhyayan Suman says he’s ‘More alive than ever,’ Reveals return of 90s comedy daily Dekh Bhai Dekh
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Adhyayan Suman says he’s ‘More alive than ever,’ Reveals return of 90s comedy daily Dekh Bhai Dekh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.