Aditya Raj Kapoor: I pursued higher studies to fill the emptiness in my heart

Filmmaker Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of the late actor-couple Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, has proved that age is just a number by earning his MA in Philosophy at 69. Sharing the milestone on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, he reflected on how proud his mother would have been.

Aditya Raj Kapoor

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Calling it a decision that stemmed from “decades-old regret,” he says, “I am the first in the Kapoor clan to complete both Bachelors and Masters. It was to fill the emptiness in my heart. This decision stemmed from a decades-old regret of not making use of the privilege of education in my younger life after failing my 11th exams.”Aditya shares that he enrolled for the MA the same day he received his BA marksheet, avoiding a hiatus, he adds, “Yes I knew I want to study further and complete masters as well. I dedicated a small room for my regular studies and called it Nalanda, and I’m so scared of failing that I stuck to regular studies!”

Reflecting on the journey, he says, “It’s never too late because time does not pass us by. We pass by time, without paying attention to its passage! To stop learning is akin to stopping living.”Aditya admits returning to academics was challenging—”To study and write an assignment or take an exam was not easy at all”—his choice of Philosophy was deliberate. “I needed to understand the ‘thought of man.’The ‘why’ in life can only come from philosophy,” he explains.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the Aditya legacy, he adds, “We all are proud of uncle (actor) Shashi’s family for keeping the Prithvi Theatre torch alive. Also extremely proud of (actor) Ranbir Kapoor portraying Ram in the upcoming Ramayana.”Looking ahead, Adtiya plans to continue his academic journey and pursue a PhD, hoping to enroll at Goa University for convenience. Meanwhile, he is learning Sanskrit from Shubha Vengadakrishnan with, “the aim of attempting a Bachelor’s in it soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the Aditya legacy, he adds, “We all are proud of uncle (actor) Shashi’s family for keeping the Prithvi Theatre torch alive. Also extremely proud of (actor) Ranbir Kapoor portraying Ram in the upcoming Ramayana.”Looking ahead, Adtiya plans to continue his academic journey and pursue a PhD, hoping to enroll at Goa University for convenience. Meanwhile, he is learning Sanskrit from Shubha Vengadakrishnan with, “the aim of attempting a Bachelor’s in it soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aditya began his career as an assistant director on films such as Bobby (1973) and Dharam Karam (1975), before turning producer with Gawaahi (1989) and later venturing into entrepreneurship. He is currently writing his third book and plans to pursue a PhD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya began his career as an assistant director on films such as Bobby (1973) and Dharam Karam (1975), before turning producer with Gawaahi (1989) and later venturing into entrepreneurship. He is currently writing his third book and plans to pursue a PhD. {{/usCountry}}

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With his father, the late actor Shammi Kapoor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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