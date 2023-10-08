After being stranded in Israel, Nushrratt Bharuccha on her way back to India

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stranded in Israel amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas, is on her way back to India.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Israel to attend a film festival

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival when Hamas attacked the southern part of the country. Soon there were reports that Bharuccha was stuck in the country with her team ‘unable to connect’ her.

However, her team has shared a new update about the actor, revealing that she is finally on her way to India following the help of the Indian embassy.

“We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home,” her publicist said in a statement.

Her team didn’t give any details about her present whereabouts because of safety reasons, and stressed that she will land in India soon. “For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India,” her publicist added in the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She visited the country for the 39th Haifa International Film Festival where her film Akelli was selected. Ironically, Akelli featured her in the role of a woman trapped in a combat zone, who had to battle for her life to reach home safely.

Earlier, her team had shared that the actor was in a basement for safety reasons after the situation turned hostile in Haifa. The team could not connect with her later, which got them worried. Her publicist had earlier released a statement saying that they were trying to get Nushrratt home ‘in the best of health and unharmed’.

Over the weekend, the militant group Hamas of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was 'at war' and called for a mass mobilisation of army reserves. The invasion revived memories of the 1973 war after 50 years to the day.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!