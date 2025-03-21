'Is that Hailey Bieber?': After Kim K, Ariana Grande the internet is now obsessed with Pete Davidson's model girlfriend

Pete Davidson's legacy truly is notrious. The actor-comedian with his straight-face humour and borderline goth personality, has managed to date some of the most desirable names in showbiz — Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian really being the moment in this regard. Pete Davidson and Elise Hewitt photographed on their beach getaway

More recently, pictures of Pete, out on a beach vacay with a new lady have been doing the rounds of the internet. And these pictures are proof that the two are definitely not just friends. The woman in question is model Elise Hewitt and the photos have of course garnered quite the buzz online. But more than her identity, people seem to be more into the idea how she's allegedly looks like Hailey Bieber.

I mean we and the internet of course know that the woman in the photos is in fact, NOT Hailey Bieber, the striking similarity in how Elise looks with her hair pulled back, sunnies-on, has everybody doing a double take. Some comments expressing the sentiment read: "Haha I thought that was Hailey", "I thought that was Hailey Bieber! I had to do a double take!" and "thought that was hailey bieber".

Another major point of discussion was also of course his tattoos. Seeing as Pete is shirtless in the photos taken, people were quite taken aback to see the actor-comedian's ink covering his back and torso: "I thought he got rid of all his tattoos 🧐", "How does he have tattoos again ?? What", "Pete!! Tattoos slowly coming off 🤪", "didnt he just get rid of all his tattoos??", "I thought he had all of his tattoos removed??? I saw a photo of him and he had zero ink. I am so confused", "Um…did his tattoos come back?" and "I’m so confused bc he had all his tattoos removed and I swear I saw a positive of him with no tattoos…. Fkn matrix".

One appreciative comment however, explained the whole tattoo conundrum: "Tattoo removal takes a long time. He's still going through the process but he's removed the main ones on the hands and neck so they don't affect his career choices. Looks like he's hitting the gym too 🔥 Healthy looks good on you 👏 👍".

Tats or no tats, what do you think of Pete's new girlfriend?