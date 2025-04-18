Urvashi Rautela claims she has a mandir to her name in Badrinath, wants one more down South

One list which will always remain as exclusive as can be when it comes to acting heavyweights is the list for the celebrities with fan-made temples dedicated to them. With names like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Nayanthara having achieved this exclusivity, it was only a matter of time before the internet's first lady Urvashi Rautela joined their ranks. Urvashi Rautela claims she has a temple to her name in Badrinath(Photo: Instagram/urvashirautela)

Hear it from the horse's mouth: "Already mere naam ka mandir hai, Urvashi mandir. Aap Badrinath ke mandir ke darshan karne jaoge na, uske theek baaju mein there is a mandir, called 'Urvashi' ", she shared during a chat with Siddharth Kannan.

Siddharth, like us, was pretty surprised at this casual revelation made by Urvashi and attempted to confirm with her, not once, not twice, but THRICE, if she was serious. And each time the mega-star in her own right said, "Haan, Urvashi mandir wahan pe hai".

For anybody else, allegedly having one temple to their name would have probably been enough of a spiritual achievement. But Urvashi being Urvashi expressed her desire to also have a mandir to her name down South. The reason? It's because her career seems to be evidently booming there off-late and so she would like for her fans to have a place to go to, much like fandoms of the industry titans she has starred opposite so far. She said, "Within a span of 1.5 saal, I made my debut with megastar Chiranjeevi. Phir maine Pawan Garu Kalyan ke saath kaam kiya, do filmon mein, phir maine Balaya Babu ke saath kaam kiya. Meri bas yahi chah hai ki unke bhi temples hai toh South mein aisa kuch ho, for my fans, wahan pe kuch ho".

The still-baffled interviewer tried to confirm again if she was being serious and Urvashi very matter-of-factly said, "Haan kaam South mein ho raha hai na, toh South mein hona chahiye".

When asked where exactly her mandir is located, Urvashi explained that anybody going for the Chaar Dham yatra would be able to spot her 'mandir' about a kilometre into the route. Siddharth further attempted to clarify if people were following common rituals like bowing their heads down, offering prayers and seeking blessings. To this Urvashi happily exclaimed, "Arre mandir hai! Wahi toh karenge".

Looks like our next trip idea is sorted.