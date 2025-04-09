After Rasha Thadani and Khushi Kapoor, is Nysa Devgan the next star kid ready for Bollywood? Kajol breaks silence

The Bollywood scene is quickly becoming a star-studded family affair, with more and more “star kids” stepping into the spotlight. From Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, the new generation of Bollywood’s brightest stars seems to be arriving in style. And now, there's one more name sparking curiosity — Nysa Devgan. Is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol gearing up for her Bollywood debut? Let's dive into what we know. Kajol with daughter Nysa Devgan

At a recent event, Kajol addressed the burning question about her daughter’s potential career in films. When asked if Nysa had any plans to follow in her famous parents' footsteps, Kajol was quick to put the rumours to rest. “Bilkul nai.. No, woh 22 saal ki ho gayi hai, hone wali hai abhi. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi,” Kajol said with a smile. Translation? Nysa, who’s all of 22, has firmly decided that she’s not interested in Bollywood, for now, at least.

Kajol also shared some valuable advice for aspiring actors, reflecting on her own experiences in the industry. “Pehle baat main yeh kehna chahungi ki please don’t take advice from everybody,” she emphasised. “If you ask people about what you should do, then 100 people would stand up and tell you to change your nose, hand, hair colour, this or that.” It seems that Kajol’s message was loud and clear: don’t let external pressures dictate your path.

Now, while Nysa may not be rushing into the limelight just yet, the buzz around her is undeniable. Whether she decides to pursue a career in Bollywood or carve out her own path outside of it, the world will be watching her every move. On a professional note, Kajol herself is gearing up for a major return to the big screen. Her upcoming supernatural thriller, Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, has fans eagerly awaiting her performance. The film, which also stars Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta, promises to be an exciting ride. The film's theatrical release is scheduled for June 27.