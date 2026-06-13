Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda take internet by storm with matching tattoos

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s apparent matching tattoos have sparked excitement among fans and fuelled widespread discussion about their relationship. Recent photographs of the two actors circulating on social media appeared to show similar tattoos on the backs of their necks. The images quickly went viral, drawing thousands of comments from admirers across platforms.

The pair rose to prominence last year through Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. Their popularity has translated into a devoted fanbase that closely follows their every public appearance. Reactions online were enthusiastic. One social media user wrote, “Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have matching tattoos. What a wonderful day to be alive.” Others flooded the comments with messages like “Forever goals!” and “You guys are adorable,” along with an avalanche of heart emojis.

Neither actor has publicly confirmed the significance of the tattoos or addressed the rumours of a romantic relationship. On the film front, Aneet has wrapped up the shoot of Shakti Shalini, the next instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Meanwhile, Ahaan is headlining an upcoming action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, opposite Sharvari. The two are also expected to reunite on screen for Mohit’s next.