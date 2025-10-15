‘Ahaan is her biggest cheerleader’: Say fans after Saiyaara couple’s new unseen video from Aneet’s birthday goes viral

After the release of Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara , fans were left in awe of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s adorable chemistry. The two looked very much in love as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, which made several netizens ship the onscreen couple in real life. Recently on Aneet’s birthday, a video of the two went viral, sending Ahneet fans over the moon with joy. In the clip, Ahaan sweetly fed the birthday girl and his rumoured girlfriend cake, looking at her endearingly as Aneet enjoyed her big day. Much to our delight, another unseen video from Aneet’s birthday bash has now surfaced on social media.

This video has been shared by filmmaker Mohit Suri, who was an important part of not just Aneet Padda’s birthday celebrations but also her Bollywood debut. In the clip, Ahaan Panday and other guests can be seen singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for Aneet, as she cuts the cake and eats it. In the caption below, the filmmaker wrote, “Kya baat hain ! One shot scene …one take “OK” !!! We are finally getting good at this @aneetpadda_ #happybirthdayaneetpadda #aboutlastnight✨ you’re my favourite forever and ever.” Well, netizens can’t get enough of Ahaan cheering for the birthday girl.

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Ahaan is biggest cheerleader for Aneet🤧🌸,” whereas another comment read, “Ahaan ❤️ is sooo excited for her.” A netizen stated, “Soooo sweet ahaan . How he clap for his girl.sooo sweet 😍😍,” whereas another social media user wrote, “Someone is happiest and celebrating more than anyone 😭❤️.” A comment even read, “She was happy He was Happiest 💝🎀 🧿.”

On the film front, Aneet Padda has reportedly replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini. Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, will be seen in a YRF action thriller film next with Sharvari.