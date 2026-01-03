Ahead of Border 2, Sunny Deol reveals he did Border because he was inspired by Dharmendra: ‘Main bhi papa jaisi…’

On Friday yesterday, starting off the New Year with a grand event, the team of Border 2 got together for a song launch at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Makers unveiled the music video of the first single Ghar Kab Aaoge, the recreated version of Sandese Aate Hai from J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the soulful song brought back a lot of memories for fans. But for Sunny, who recently lost his superstar father Dharmendra, it was an emotional moment. During the event, the actor also shared how it was Dharam Ji who inspired him to do a war film.

Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra at Border 2 event