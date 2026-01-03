Ahead of Border 2, Sunny Deol reveals he did Border because he was inspired by Dharmendra: ‘Main bhi papa jaisi…’
Sunny Deol gets emotional as he remembers late father Dharmendra at Border 2 song launch
On Friday yesterday, starting off the New Year with a grand event, the team of Border 2 got together for a song launch at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Makers unveiled the music video of the first single Ghar Kab Aaoge, the recreated version of Sandese Aate Hai from J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the soulful song brought back a lot of memories for fans. But for Sunny, who recently lost his superstar father Dharmendra, it was an emotional moment. During the event, the actor also shared how it was Dharam Ji who inspired him to do a war film.
In an emotional video from the event, Sunny Deol remembered Dharmendra and shared, “Maine Border ki thi kyunki jab maine mere papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi aur main tab bohot chhota tha. Aur jab main actor bana, tab maine teh kiya ki main bhi papa jaisi ek film karunga. JP Dutta sahab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hai so aap sab ke dilo mein basa hua hai. Aur jab bhi main jahan bhi jaata hun, mujhe nahi pata tha, ki hum itne saare youth ko, itni confidence denge, unke liye iss tarah ka image banenge, ki woh picture dekhne ke baad fauj join karenge.”
Sunny went on to share, “Main jab bhi jahan bhi jaata hun, kitne fauji jab bhi milte hain mujhe yahi kehte hain ki humne aapki picture dekhne ke baad teh kiya ki hum bhi fauj mein jaayenge. Isliye main aap sab ke saath hun aur aapka parivaar hi hun. Main zyaada abhi kuchh aur keh nahi paaunga, kyunki thoda dimaag mera hila hua hai. Par ek baat zaroor kahunga, ki aawaz kahan tak pohonchni chahiye? Lahore tak!”
Actors Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Sudesh Berry, who were a part of the original Border alongside Sunny Deol will also have cameo appearances in Border 2. The film is set to arrive in theatres on January 23.