Akshay Kumar comes to the rescue of a man dressed as a gorilla at Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch; watch

On June 11, ahead of the much-awaited release of their upcoming film, the team of Welcome To The Jungle came together under one roof to launch the trailer. Held at the YRF Studios in Mumbai, featuring a lavishly designed ₹1.50 crore set with a jungle theme and waterfalls, the grand event was graced by 27 actors from the ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek and Shreyas Talpade among others. The event was a spectacle, but it took an unexpected turn when a man dressed as a gorilla caught Akshay’s attention.

Akshay Kumar at Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch

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During a segment, Rajpal Yadav took the mic in his hand and addressed the audience. But he stopped midway when Akshay Kumar got up from his seat on the stage. Rajpal inquired where he was going, but was asked to carry on by his co-star. Akshay then walked over to the edge of the stage and pointed to a man dressed as a gorilla near the stage, who seemed unsteady. The actor asked him to take off his mask in order to avoid suffocation. It turned out that the man's heart rate was low. Akshay then walked back to his seat, saving the day.

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{{^usCountry}} The upcoming film, which will serve as the third instalment in the Welcome series after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar and Kiku Sharda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming film, which will serve as the third instalment in the Welcome series after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), also stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar and Kiku Sharda. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about reuniting with Raveena after over two decades, Akshay shared, “Her professionalism has not changed, she is still the same. I remember, we were shooting a film where the sun was about to set. There were only 25-30 minutes left, and the green room was quite far away. She (Raveena) had to quickly change and come back for the shot. That was impossible. But I still remember, she went into the generator van, quickly changed there and came back.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Welcome To The Jungle is currently winning the internet. Lauding the glimpse into this wild comedy, a social media user gushed, “Akshay + sunil + paresh = Hera pheri Trio ❤ First Day First Show for welcome 3 🔥,” whereas another wrote, “nostalgia aur madness ka perfect combo lag raha hai ❤️🔥.” A fan stated, “Seth ji maza aa gaya.😂👌🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Really fantastic trailer with og Starcast 🔥🔥 sach yaar maza aayega.”

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How excited are you for Welcome To The Jungle?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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