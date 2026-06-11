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Akshay Kumar dismisses reports Of charging 1.7 crore for Welcome To The Jungle: I didn’t get that much

Akshay Kumar refuted the claims of charging ₹1.7-1.8 crore for Welcome To The Jungle

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 06:01 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Reports earlier this week claimed that actor Akshay Kumar had charged around 1.7-1.8 crore as an upfront fee for Welcome To The Jungle while entering into a profit-sharing arrangement. However, when asked about the reports at the film's trailer launch, the actor dismissed the speculation.

Akshay Kumar dismisses reports Of charging 1.7 crore for Welcome To The Jungle, Says ‘I didn’t get that much’

Addressing the speculation during the film’s trailer launch event, today the actor clarified that the reported figure is inaccurate and explaining that his decision to be a part of the project is driven by factors beyond remuneration.

“To be honest, whoever told you, you said 1.7 crore, right? I didn’t take that much, I didn’t get that much,” he said during the launch.

Sharing the real reason behind he actor shares how he has an emotional connection to the film and that his association with late writer Neeraj Vora, whom he credits as one of the key figures who shaped his understanding of comedy. “This film, for me, was such that the most important thing was that the story of this film was written by Neeraj Vohra. I have always said in my interviews that I learned a lot in comedy from three people, Priyadarshan Ji, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Vohra. These three people came into my life and whatever comedy I understand today, I learned a lot from all three of them. Neeraj had a very big hand in this,” said Akshay.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Akshay Kumar dismisses reports Of charging 1.7 crore for Welcome To The Jungle: I didn’t get that much
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Akshay Kumar dismisses reports Of charging 1.7 crore for Welcome To The Jungle: I didn’t get that much
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