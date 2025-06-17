Akshay Kumar shares update on Hera Pheri 3 after Paresh Rawal’s exit: ‘Whatever is happening…’

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors of the Hindi film industry. We are half-way into 2025 and the star has already had three releases —Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5. Just days after his latest film arrived in theatres, Akshay is now deep into promotions for his next project Kannappa. In the upcoming Telugu-language mythological film, the actor will be seen as Lord Shiva, a character he won hearts with once before in 2023 thanks to OMG 2. Well, another much-awaited project in his line-up is Hera Pheri 3, which has sadly seen many ups and downs this month. Much to the delight of fans, Akshay finally has an update. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar

More than an update, Akshay Kumar’s latest statement about Hera Pheri 3 is a reassurance for fans. Before we dive into the same, let’s get you caught up — in May, Akshay and Suniel Shetty’s co-star Paresh Rawal aka Babu Bhaiya confirmed his exit from Hera Pheri 3, leaving fans and the team shocked. He was later sent a legal notice with Akshay suing him for ₹25 crore. Last week, when Paresh was called the hero of the film by a netizen, the actor shared a tweet claiming that Hera Pheri 3 has 3 heroes. This left internet users wondering if Paresh had changed his mind and was returning to the movie. Well, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay has now shared, “Whatever is happening is happening in front of you.”

Akshay, who is all set to return to our screens as the beloved Raju, went on to add, “Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well. Everything will go well only. I know, for sure.” There are many netizens who are hoping that Paresh’s exit from the film turns out to be nothing more than a publicity stunt for Hera Pheri 3. However, that is just wishful thinking at this point and we will have to wait for the makers to shed light on the same.