Alia Bhatt reveals why she married Ranbir Kapoor; predicts RK kicking out any boy who approaches Raha in the future

When actors and longtime lovers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022, it was an emotional moment not just for the newlyweds but also for their fans. This is because we had all seen Alia crushing over Ranbir, the man of her dreams, on Karan Johar’s show and witnessing their happily ever after felt like a personal victory. Today, the couple has been happily married for three years and are also proud parents to one of India’s favourite star kids, Raha. Well, during her recent appearance on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia opened up about her relationship with RK, how things changed after they became parents, and why she chose to marry him in the first place.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who started their careers together as students in KJo’s Student of the Year (2012), reunited on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s new talk show this weekend. Talking about her bond with husband and Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor during one segment, Alia shared, “Ranbir and I have a natural friendship. It was never a dewy, rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship like best friends. I married him because he is wonderful to me and also as a human being. But 100% the person I love trolling the most is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me. That is a very natural dynamic between two people.”

Confessing that becoming parents did change the relationship RK and she share, and how Raha transformed it, Alia explained, “It has changed after we have had a daughter. It’s totally different. We are a unit now. It’s way more a unit than before.” Alia went on to recalls how her father Mahesh Bhatt met RK when they were dating and gave his blessings. Predicting Ranbir’s future as an overprotective father to their darling daughter Raha, Alia joked, “I can’t imagine that happening today with Ranbir and Raha, he will be kicking any boy that comes to the house.”

We wish Raha, Ranbir and Alia all the happiness!