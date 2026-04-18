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Anant V Joshi: After playing UP CM, want to play a lover boy!

Returning to Lucknow, Anant V Joshi reflects on his roots and frequent visits for work. Emphasises the importance of intelligent writing and more

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 01:16 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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For Anant V Joshi, returning to Lucknow is “a walk through my own history, tracing roots back to the city that shaped my formative years.” The actor, who spent his student days at Kendriya Vidyalaya, still maintains a deep connection to the city.

Anant V Joshi(Instagram)

“We do these frequent visits to the Gomti Nagar branch. It’s just countless. Lucknow to Kanpur or Uttarakhand, I belong here, I feel. This city has given me a lot, and work-wise, I am here frequently, either shooting or promoting,” he shares.

Currently, the actor is enjoying the praise coming his way for his role in the second season of his OTT series, Maamla Legal Hai. He calls the success an audience validation, stating: “Renewal is the ultimate proof that the team connected with the audience in the first part, like with our show. Humne kuch sahi kiya hai part one mein tabhi we managed to bring season two.” The Kathal and Virgin Bhass-kar actor credits “intelligent writing” for the success of shows in the digital space.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Anant V Joshi: After playing UP CM, want to play a lover boy!
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Anant V Joshi: After playing UP CM, want to play a lover boy!
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