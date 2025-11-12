Edit Profile
    ‘Smile, it’s your birthday’: Ananya Panday teases Aryan Khan over his smile-phobia; fans dig up rare pics of him smiling

    As Aryan Khan turns 28, Ananya Panday’s playful wish has reignited the long-running internet joke about his stoicism in front of the camera

    Published on: Nov 12, 2025 6:01 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Ananya Panday just shared a birthday post for her friend Aryan Khan and in classic Aryan style, he’s still not smiling in the picture. It’s the director's 28th birthday today, and while he’s known for a lot of things — from his much-talked-about directorial debut The Ba***d's of Bollywood to his early controversies, his most consistent trait might just be his poker face.

    Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Bhavna Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Pandey

    In her post, Ananya playfully wrote, “SMILE, it’s your birthday!” — a message that’s hilariously fitting, considering Aryan has made a career out of looking cool, calm, and completely expressionless in every photo.

    Ananya Panday's Instagram story

    So, why doesn’t he smile?

    Turns out, there’s an explanation. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Raghav revealed, “He has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. He won’t smile in front of the camera, usko bahot pasand hai attitude mein rehna (he really likes to stay in attitude). But, with us he makes faces as well. He has a very childlike energy in him. But, camera ke saamne uski aadat hai (in front of the camera he has the habit of not smiling), jo mujhe bahot achcha lagta hai aur ladkiyon ko bhi (which I really like and so do the girls).”

    But because it’s his birthday, here’s a little gift for fans — a few rare throwback pictures of Aryan actually smiling. Yes, they exist! His serious demeanour has sparked endless Reddit threads where fans hunt for glimpses of his elusive grin — and now, we’ve found some of the best ones. Take a look.

    Found rare photos of Aryan Khan smiling. He looks more like Gauri when he smiles.
    byu/superstarheaven inBollyBlindsNGossip

    The internet had plenty to say about it, too. “Dekho ye hasta hai!” wrote one user. Another commented, “As someone who has to be reminded to smile in pictures, I feel attacked.” One fan said, “His hearty laugh wala smile reminds me of Abhishek Bachchan.” Another added, “He has a soul!! There we go :).” And perhaps the most accurate one yet: “Aryan's smile is like Halley's Comet. 🌌 Once every 76 years.”

    On the work front

    On the professional side, Aryan Khan recently made his blockbuster debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which has taken the OTT space by storm. The satirical comedy dives into the chaotic world of fame, ambition, and showbiz madness. The series stars Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, and features cameo appearances from Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan.

