Ankit Tiwari reacts to catfight at his Bihar concert: Demeaning, unwanted and disrespectful

Singer Ankit Tiwari’s recent concert in Katihar, Bihar didn’t go off as smoothly as he must have hoped it would go. An ugly fight broke out between two fans attending, and the video went viral.

Singer Ankit Tiwari recently performed in Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now reacting to the same, the 37-year-old tells us, “The video surfacing on social media is bizarre and uncivilised. My fans are my backbone and I have had surprising experiences with them. I understand their compassion and I feel overwhelmed with their love and support every time. As an individual unfortunately I am not able to cater to all my fans personally yet I try my best to revert to them when I meet them or on my social media accounts. Nevertheless in a previous concert due to the security reasons everyone could not reach out the front line but that does not mean that they would indulge in such a nasty fight and harm the surrounding and disturb everyone’s peace.” The reason for the fight isn’t known for sure yet, but Tiwari too had to stop the concert midway due to the commotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two girls in the video are seen pulling each other’s hair and the matter coming down to blows being dealt. Popular for singing tracks such as Sun Raha Hai Na Tu and Tu Hai Ki Nahi, he goes on to add, “I hope no one is injured and I request everyone to never take up a fight like this and get yourself and others in trouble. It’s absolutely demeaning, unwanted and disrespectful. I felt disheartened watching that video and with folded hands I request my fans to maintain peace and harmony that’s the best way they can exude their love for me.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON