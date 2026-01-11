Ankita Lokhande slams trolls over Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz’s dating rumours; ex-husband Jay Bhanushali reacts

Ankita Lokhande recently criticised trolls for romantically linking her close friend, actress Mahhi Vij, to Nadeem Nadz. The controversy began when Mahhi, who recently announced her divorce from Jay Bhanushali, shared a heartfelt birthday post for Nadeem. She called him her ‘best friend’ and expressed her love for him. The post sparked dating rumours, especially since she had disabled Instagram comments. Ankita Lokhande defended her friend Mahhi Vij against Trolls

While Mahhi remained silent, Ankita took to her Instagram story on Sunday, January 11, to write a lengthy note defending her friend and clarifying the nature of Mahhi and Nadeem’s relationship.

She expressed her concern, stating, “Today, I want to say something, not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I’ve been deeply troubled by the comments people have been making about Mahi and Nadeem’s relationship. I know Mahi, Nadeem, and Jai very well. And I need to make this clear: Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That’s all there is to it.”