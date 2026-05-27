Anne Hathaway says early-onset cataract left her half blind throughout her 30s

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she spent nearly a decade "half blind" due to an early-onset cataract. Opening up about the private medical condition in a recent interview, the 43-year-old actor said she was "legally blind" in one eye throughout her 30s before eventually undergoing surgery that restored her vision. "This is maybe too much information," Hathaway said, adding, "I was half blind for 10 years," as quoted by Page Six.

Anne Hathaway

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The 'The Devil Wears Prada' star explained that the condition severely affected her eyesight. "It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery," she said, adding, "And I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum."

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{{^usCountry}} Hathaway also reflected on the emotional and physical impact the condition had on her daily life. "I've calmed down since then," she said, adding, "I didn't realize it was actually taxing my nervous system," as quoted by Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hathaway also reflected on the emotional and physical impact the condition had on her daily life. "I've calmed down since then," she said, adding, "I didn't realize it was actually taxing my nervous system," as quoted by Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Mayo Clinic, cataracts occur when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, affecting vision. The condition can make it difficult to read, drive at night, or recognise facial expressions clearly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Mayo Clinic, cataracts occur when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, affecting vision. The condition can make it difficult to read, drive at night, or recognise facial expressions clearly. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking further about her recovery, Hathaway described her restored eyesight as life-changing. "I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day, I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle," she said, adding, "I actually am like, 'Oh, two generations back, that wouldn't have been an option for someone like me.' So, I actually do feel very connected to that kind of a miracle."

The actor also addressed ongoing online speculation about cosmetic procedures, saying recent rumours surrounding plastic surgery prompted her to publicly respond despite usually preferring privacy.

"We're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it's not," Hathaway said, as quoted by Page Six.

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"The speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there," she said, adding, "And I'll probably always wonder, 'Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?' But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting."

She further clarified that the viral discussion was not linked to any cosmetic surgery.

"Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming," Hathaway said, adding, "I wanted to show that like, no, I didn't make a huge medical decision. It's just two braids."

Hathaway also acknowledged that she may choose cosmetic procedures in the future, saying, "By the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday."

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