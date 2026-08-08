Anupam Kher on 40 years of Karma: Saaransh established me as an actor, Karma made me a commercial star

Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane on Saturday morning, as he shared with his followers that his iconic film Karma has completed four decades since its release.

Anupam Kher and late Dilip Kumar in Karma.

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Starring Dilip Kumar in the leading role along with actors Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah, the 1986 actioner directed by Subhash Ghai was a big hit commercially. Anupam, in a negative role as Doctor Dang, had garnered praise.

He shared a video on Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “40 YEARS OF KARMA! 40 years ago, KARMA happened! And what a blockbuster it was! What a film! What memories! What a turning point in my life! #Saaransh had established me as an actor. But Subhash Ghai Sahab’s KARMA made me a commercial star. Suddenly, I was part of that larger-than-life world of mainstream Hindi cinema. And I was loving every moment of it!”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to cherish the fact that Karma gave him a chance to work with the late legend Dilip Kumar, “But the greatest gift Karma gave me was the privilege of working with the one and only Dilip Kumar Saab. To share the screen with him, to watch him perform from such close quarters, to learn from his silences, his pauses, his presence — that was my real award. Thank you, Subhash Ghai Sahab, for trusting me with Dr. Dang and for giving me an opportunity that changed the course of my career. “इस थप्पड़ की गूँज सुनी तुमने, डॉ. डैंग?” Some films give you success. Some give you memories. KARMA gave me both…. for a lifetime! Happy 40 years to the entire team of KARMA! Jai Ho!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to cherish the fact that Karma gave him a chance to work with the late legend Dilip Kumar, “But the greatest gift Karma gave me was the privilege of working with the one and only Dilip Kumar Saab. To share the screen with him, to watch him perform from such close quarters, to learn from his silences, his pauses, his presence — that was my real award. Thank you, Subhash Ghai Sahab, for trusting me with Dr. Dang and for giving me an opportunity that changed the course of my career. “इस थप्पड़ की गूँज सुनी तुमने, डॉ. डैंग?” Some films give you success. Some give you memories. KARMA gave me both…. for a lifetime! Happy 40 years to the entire team of KARMA! Jai Ho!” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, on the professional front right now, Anupam has wrapped his work on the film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to the 2006 original which has gained cult status by now.