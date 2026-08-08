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Anupam Kher on 40 years of Karma: Saaransh established me as an actor, Karma made me a commercial star

Marking 40 years of Karma, Anupam Kher reminisced about his role as Doctor Dang and the impact of working with the late legend Dilip Kumar.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 12:34:51 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane on Saturday morning, as he shared with his followers that his iconic film Karma has completed four decades since its release.

Anupam Kher and late Dilip Kumar in Karma.
Anupam Kher and late Dilip Kumar in Karma.

Starring Dilip Kumar in the leading role along with actors Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah, the 1986 actioner directed by Subhash Ghai was a big hit commercially. Anupam, in a negative role as Doctor Dang, had garnered praise.

He shared a video on Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “40 YEARS OF KARMA! 40 years ago, KARMA happened! And what a blockbuster it was! What a film! What memories! What a turning point in my life! #Saaransh had established me as an actor. But Subhash Ghai Sahab’s KARMA made me a commercial star. Suddenly, I was part of that larger-than-life world of mainstream Hindi cinema. And I was loving every moment of it!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front right now, Anupam has wrapped his work on the film Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a sequel to the 2006 original which has gained cult status by now.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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