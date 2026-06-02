Film festivals today are often as closely associated with fashion statements and red-carpet appearances as they are with cinema. Recently, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap weighed in on the debate, saying festivals like Cannes should remain a platform for films, storytelling, and creative exchange rather than becoming solely a glamour spectacle.

Anupriya Goenka: I’ve always wanted to be a part of an International Project

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Actor Anupriya Goenka, who made her debut on the festival’s red carpet and premiered her film Bombay Stories there, resonates with his point of view.

“It’s essentially a film festival and it should be all about cinema, storytelling, and meeting creative minds from across the globe,” says Anupriya, adding, “The major focus has to be storytelling and films, rather than anything else. There is so much creativity around you there, and that should be celebrated more.”

The 39-year-old says one of the most enriching aspects of attending international film festivals is interacting with filmmakers, producers, and actors from around the world. “When you attend such a festival, the most exciting part is interacting with people from different walks of cinema. They don’t treat you as an actor who’s done a certain amount of work. They treat you as an actor who’s there with a film,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} The experience has further strengthened Anupriya’s desire to explore international and Indo-global projects. “I’ve always wanted to do Indo-Western and international projects. I want to work with people from outside India as well, to broaden my sensibilities as an actor and grow my craft.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The experience has further strengthened Anupriya’s desire to explore international and Indo-global projects. “I’ve always wanted to do Indo-Western and international projects. I want to work with people from outside India as well, to broaden my sensibilities as an actor and grow my craft.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Bombay Stories, the actor calls it a deeply special and personal experience, given her strong connection to both the film and the character she portrays. “It has been very special to come to Cannes with a film that premiered there because Bombay Stories is extremely close to my heart,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Bombay Stories, the actor calls it a deeply special and personal experience, given her strong connection to both the film and the character she portrays. “It has been very special to come to Cannes with a film that premiered there because Bombay Stories is extremely close to my heart,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She elaborates: “I’ve always wanted to work on Manto’s literature, and Sogandhi, the character I play, allowed me to explore every emotion — comedy, seduction, pain, anger, vulnerability and rage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She elaborates: “I’ve always wanted to work on Manto’s literature, and Sogandhi, the character I play, allowed me to explore every emotion — comedy, seduction, pain, anger, vulnerability and rage.” {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling the audience response at the festival, she adds, “Some of the women walked out crying and hugged me. One or two of them couldn’t even speak because they were so moved by the film.” According to Anupriya, the reaction reaffirmed the film’s universal appeal, with many international viewers relating to its themes despite its rooted Indian setting. “Women all over the world suffer the same judgement, pain and agony. That’s why it becomes a global story,” she says.

What did Anurag Kashyap say about film festival?

Anurag Kashyap, who walked the red carpet on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival, said he chose to keep his appearance low-key as the red carpet is “the least important part of the day”. According to Kashyap, film screenings remain the most significant aspect of the festival — something he feels is constantly overlooked amid India’s obsession with red carpet appearances.

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Speaking to film critic Sucharita Tyagi Anurag said, “In India, the problem and obsession with Cannes is only to walk the red carpet. They don’t understand that there is a festival, and the purpose of it is beyond the red carpet. But the thing is, you know, that’s the least important part of it. What’s more, is the cinema and I don’t think people even come here for cinema. Even all the Indian people coming to the market are not watching films. Very rarely do I see someone here.”

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