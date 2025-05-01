Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! When hubby Virat Kohli felt like a 'complete idiot' on their first meeting

When you know, you know! And Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's seamless love story, is proof. When Virat Kohli felt like a 'complete idiot' during his first meeting with birthday girl and wife Anushka Sharma(Photos: Instagram/anushkasharma)

For a man that commands the grounds like nobody's business, Virat sure was a nervous wreck during his first meeting with Anushka — though of course at the time, he didn't know he had just met his future wife.

During a 2019 with American sports journalist Graham Bensinger, Virat revealed how not only was he feeling incredibly awkward and nervous during his first-ever shoot with Anushka, but was also comically bothered by the fact that she was looking taller than him — though he did (unsuccessfully) try to address the same with an ill-timed joke.

Virat said, "I was standing there, super nervous. I had no idea how to break the ice, so I said something silly. I looked at her and said, 'Couldn’t you have worn higher heels?' hoping it would be funny. But she just gave me a look and said, 'Excuse me?' I immediately realized I had messed up and tried to laugh it off. Inside, I felt like a complete idiot" — well clearly, all's well that ends well!

Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first born, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

Last year, they grew from a family of three to four, by welcoming their son Akaay. As far as their personal lives go, it has been years and counting since Virat and Anushka have taken a backseat as far as their social presence goes, only tending to their respective professional responsibilities. The two now shuttle between India and London, the latter being where they are raising their kids in solitude, away from the public eye.

Coming back to the woman of the hour, we wish Anushka, a very happy birthday!