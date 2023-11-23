Anuv Jain: Gig in Ludhiana was like performing for my family

He has performed in several cities before, but Ludhiana, which is singer-songwriter Anuv Jain’s hometown, was one place he hadn’t performed at, until last Saturday.

Anuv Jain performed in Ludhiana for the first time last week(Maan Boruah)

The 28-year-old singer performed in front of an audience of over 3,500 people and Jain, who has previously told us that he was looking to perform in his hometown, calls this gig one of the “most unique experiences”.

“I think the most unique thing was that there were so many familiar faces in the crowd and that’s something I haven’t really gotten a chance to experience before. There were so many of them — my juniors and seniors from school, people I know from my gym, people who I deal with on a regular basis — and it made me feel very happy,” Jain tells us.

“I think that excitement multifolded as the days were coming closer because I was amid friends, and with Diwali and the World Cup going on, I was meeting a lot of friends. There was this buzz going on in the city that I am performing, which made me feel happy and special. That got me more excited about the entire thing. The entire experience was way beyond what I had imagined it to be,” he adds.

His set lasted for almost an hour, which saw him perform 10 songs including his iconic hits Alag Aasman, Gul, and Baarishein. “I think they connected to almost all the songs. But if I were to pick one, I would definitely say Baarishein topped the list. Not because it’s my most popular song but because this was one of the first songs that I ever wrote. And I was in school and in Ludhiana when I wrote it,” the singer said, adding, “I feel that there was kind of an ownership that the crowd felt over that song because I wrote it in this very town when I was just 16.”

But perhaps, the best bit about the entire gig, Jain says was that his family, especially his mother got to see him perform live, for the first time.

“I didn’t know how many people would turn up, but there were so, so, so many people, and the gig went beautifully. The best part was that my mom, sister, grandparents, all of them were in the audience, as were so many of my relatives. So it was basically like performing for my family. I had the best time ever and couldn’t have asked for more,” he signs off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarth Goyal Samarth Goyal writes on Hollywood and music, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.